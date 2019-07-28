QUIET RIOT Performs Without Drummer FRANKIE BANALI At Heavy Montreal Fest; Fan-Filmed Video

On July 27th, Quiet Riot played the Heavy Montreal Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec - without drummer Frankie Banali - for undisclosed reasons. Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly stepped in to replace Banali for the gig; as he did on May 17th at the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson, Texas.

Yesterday's show marked the second time that the band took the stage without any of the members from its classic Metal Health lineup: Banali, singer Kevin DuBrow (R.I.P.), guitarist Carlos Cavazo, and bassist Rudy Sarzo. Fan-filmed video of "Cum On Feel The Noize" can be seen below.

Quiet Riot's next show is August 2nd in Montclair, California. It's presently unclear who will play drums for the band on that date.

Frontiers Music Srl has announced that Quiet Riot are back on November 8th with a new studio album, Hollywood Cowboys.

Drummer Frankie Banali produced the new album, and previously stated: "From my perspective, it is the most varied Quiet Riot record I have ever have ever worked on. It's gonna cover a lot of bases, I think is going to surprise a lot of people and I hope it'll be a pleasant surprise, it's the most varied record."

Album cover and tracklisting below. More info, first single, and pre-orders coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

Lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright – bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals