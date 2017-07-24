QUIET RIOT Premier “Can’t Get Enough” Music Video

A music video for “Can’t Get Enough”, the opening track of Quiet Riot’s upcoming new album, Road Rage, is available for streaming below.

Led by drummer Frankie Banali, who is joined by veteran bassist Chuck Wright (who has been in and out of the band since 1982), guitarist Alex Grossi (who has been in the band since 2004), and new vocalist James Durbin, the band continues to be an unstoppable force in the rock 'n roll world. Road Rage is set for release on August 4th.

Road Rage was originally scheduled for release in the spring of 2017, but with the injection of newfound energy for the band with the addition of American Idol alumni James Durbin in the vocalist slot, the band decided to scrap the original sessions and record a new version of the album with the new and improved lineup. The results are everything Quiet Riot fans could have hoped for.

Musically, Road Rage offers exactly what you would expect from Quiet Riot. Arena ready hard rock with strong hooks and infectious riffs, along with maturity in the songwriting that only a band with such a history and pedigree can offer.

Road Rage tracklisting:

“Can't Get Enough”

“Getaway”

“Roll This Joint”

“Freak Flag”

“Wasted”

“Still Wild”

“Make A Way”

“Renegades”

“The Road”

“Shame”

“Knock Em Down”

“Can't Get Enough” video:

“Wasted”:

“Freak Flag”:

Quiet Riot lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright - bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals

(Photo - Henry Lipatov)