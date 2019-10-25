QUIET RIOT Premier "In The Blood" Music Video

Quiet Riot have released a video for "In The Blood", a song from the band's upcoming album, Hollywood Cowboys (featuring James Durbin on vocals). Watch the clip below.

Hollywood Cowboys is out on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album and find alternate single streams, here.

When asked how Hollywood Cowboys differs from other Quiet Riot releases, drummer Frankie Banali stated: "This is the most diverse Quiet Riot release. The songs run the gamut from straight ahead balls to the wall rock tracks, to a blues song, to double bass drum pedal to the metal songs and Quiet Riot straight ahead rock tracks. There is a whole lotta grooves going on!"

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

"In The Blood" video:

"Heartbreak City":

"Don’t Call It Love":

Frankie Banali recently issued the following brief statement: "The return of the cool dark one to Quiet Riot. Ladies & gents welcome back... Jizzy Pearl." Previously, Jizzy Pearl (Love/Hate) sang for Quiet Riot from 2013 - 2016.

Former QR vocalist James Durbin, who finished in fourth place on the tenth season of American Idol, has not commented on his departure from Quiet Riot, but did post the following graphic on social media.

Guitarist Alex Grossi, who's been a member of Quiet Riot since 2010 stated, "The more things change, The more they stay the same - Welcome back to Quiet Riot King Jizzo!"

Frankie Banali recently revealed that he has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. A message follows:

"I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what’s going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year. Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

"The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.

"Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.

"I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there. I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

"Peace and Love" - Frankie Banali

(Picture taken October 19, 2019)