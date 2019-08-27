QUIET RIOT Reveal More Details For Upcoming Hollywood Cowboys Album

Quiet Riot have announced a November 8 release date for their upcoming album, Hollywood Cowboys, via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single from the album "Don't Call it Love," is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album and find alternate single streams, here.

"The song essentially started with a straight ahead drum groove that incorporates tempo lifts within the arrangement. It made it possible for Neil my songwriting partner and I to write and build a very concise track as a vehicle for what would follow lyrically. My dear friend and amazing songwriter Jacob Bunton wrote the lyrics for this track and several others as well as providing background vocals and just did a fantastic job," says drummer Frankie Banali of the first single from Hollywood Cowboys.

Quiet Riot continues their historic journey with founding member and drummer Frankie Banali, who is joined by veteran bassist Chuck Wright (who has been in and out of the band since 1982) and guitarist Alex Grossi (who has been in the band since 2004). With their latest release Road Rage, Quiet Riot introduced to the fans powerhouse vocalist James Durbin, who stepped in the eleventh hour to give his imprint to the new songs. With Hollywood Cowboys, James finally takes full control and is going to blow everyone away with his amazing set of pipes.

When asked how Hollywood Cowboys differs from other Quiet Riot releases, Banali says "This is the most diverse Quiet Riot release. The songs run the gamut from straight ahead balls to the wall rock tracks, to a blues song, to double bass drum pedal to the metal songs and Quiet Riot straight ahead rock tracks. There is a whole lotta grooves going on!"

Musically, the new album offers exactly what you would expect from Quiet Riot. Arena ready hard rock with strong hooks and infectious riffs, along with a maturity in the songwriting that only a band with such a history and pedigree can offer.

Quiet Riot have come back stronger than ever, in perfect "Metal Health" with the new album: Hollywood Cowboys.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

"Don’t Call It Love":

Tour dates:

September

7 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

October

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

20 - Tijuana, MX - Fronterizo Fest

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

Lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright – bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals