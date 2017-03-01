QUIET RIOT Streaming “The Seeker” From Upcoming Road Rage Album

Quiet Riot’s new studio album, Road Rage, will be released on April 21st. The album track “The Seeker” is available for streaming below.

Famously known as the first heavy metal band to top the pop charts, the Los Angeles quartet became a global sensation thanks to their monstrous smash hit 1983 album, Metal Health. The band now continues their historic journey in 2017 with drummer Frankie Banali, bassist Chuck Wright, guitarist Alex Grossi, and vocalist Seann Nicols.

"I'm very excited about the release of Road Rage on Frontiers Music Srl which is the first official Quiet Riot release in eleven years. It contains all newly written and recorded original songs. We stayed true to the great tradition and sound of Quiet Riot while at the same time always moving musically forward", says founding member Frankie Banali.

Frankie Banali's history with Quiet Riot spans over 34 years and he has the distinction of being the only member of Quiet Riot to have recorded on every single Quiet Riot release from 1983's Metal Health through 2017's Road Rage. After nearly ten years since the loss of his friend and bandmate Kevin DuBrow, and with careful consideration, soul searching and with the blessings and support of Kevin DuBrow's family, Frankie has moved forward with the band to bring the fans Road Rage.

Musically, Road Rage offers exactly what you would expect from Quiet Riot. Arena ready hard rock with strong hooks and infectious riffs, along with maturity in the songwriting that only a band with such a history and pedigree can offer.

Quiet Riot are back stronger than ever, in perfect Metal Health with the new album, Road Rage. Catch them on the road this summer.

Road Rage tracklisting:

“Nothing But Trouble”

“Let It Go”

“Snake Charmer”

“Hey Lil' Sister”

“I Don't Need You Anymore”

“Sledge Hammer”

“Never You Mind”

“Empty Rooms”

“Dirty Money”

“The Seeker”

“Road Rage”

Tour dates:

March

18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Savannah, GA - Stage on the Bay

25 - Toledo, OH - John F. Savage Arena

April

7 - West Palm Beach, FL - Bowery Live

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Rainbow (45th Anniversary Celebration)

June

2 - Lincolnton, NC - Court Square - Alive After 5 Concert Series

23 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

24 - Spring, TX - 15th Annual Funtastic 4th Festival

July

15 - Lake Ozark, MO - The Horny Toad

August

11 - Greenville, TX - The Texan Theater

12 - Longview, TX - Maude Cobb Event Center

26 - Port Falls, ID - Cruisers

October

29 - Pekin, IL - The Avanti's Dome