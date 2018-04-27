QUIET RIOT To Film Live DVD In Italy

During a recent interview with Barbara Caserta of Italy's Linea Rock, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali revealed that his band is about to film a live concert DVD in Italy at the Frontiers Rock Festival on April 28th. Unbelievably, this will be Quiet Riot's first ever show in Italy! An excerpt from the chat has been transcribed as follows:

Frankie: "It's really amazing when you think about the fact that we recorded the Metal Health record in 1982, it came out in 1983, and in 35 years, we have never, ever played Italy. This is historic. I am so looking forward to it. I've been to Italy before, with my parents, and I actually was in Milan in 1989 with W.A.S.P. We were supposed to play a show, and something happened and the show didn't happen, but I had very good pasta."

About deciding to film the at the festival show for a live DVD:

Frankie: "I'm going to have one very special surprise in one of the songs. It's going to be something that we have never, ever done before like this."