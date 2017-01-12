QUIET RIOT To Headline Rainbow Bar And Grill 45th Anniversary Bash

On Sunday April 23rd, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, California will host their 45th anniversary celebration. The Party In The Parking Lot lineup includes: JetBoy, Westfield Massacre, Streetwalkin Cheetahs, Black N Blue, and headliners Quiet Riot. Doors open at 2pm, admission to the outdoor stage is free with a minimum two drink purchase.

"Get ready to Bang Your Head and Feel The Noize on the Sunset Strip," says Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali.