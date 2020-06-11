QUIET RIOT To Play "Socially Distanced" Concert In July In Arkansas

It will certainly be a show unlike any other Quiet Riot has ever played. On July 4th, the Riot & Rebels Tour - featuring Quiet Riot, Molly Hatchet, and Blackfoot - will play as scheduled at The Magic Springs Theme And Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Concert attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs as social distancing guidelines of six feet will be enforced due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Due to these restrictions reserved seating sales will continue to be suspended.

Yesterday, June 10th, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali was a guest on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. During their chat, which is now available on the SiriusXM app and replays Saturday and Sunday on channel 106 from 8pm - 10pm ET, Banali spoke about the upcoming concert.

"July 4th is actually the date that we're playing," begins Frankie. "And I am told officially through e-mails that the city has approved the date and they've approved it for as much as a 3,000 capacity. So it should be interesting. I'm still waiting to see what's gonna happen, because you don't know if two weeks out, or a week out before the show, all of a sudden, that part of Arkansas gets shut down, locked down, the show is cancelled or postponed to another date. And in the meantime, you have expenses — flights and hotels and all this kind of nonsense that you have to deal with."

According to Banali, who has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer since April 2019, there are "two non-competing opinions in Quiet Riot" on how to proceed with live performances during the COVID-19 Pandemic. "You have Chuck (Wright, bassist) and I who pretty much read everything that has to do with Coronavirus and listen to everything that's on the news, and then you have Jizzy (Pearl, vocalist) and Alex (Grossi, guitarist), who say, 'Put me in coach. Let me in now. I'll kick those Nazis' asses.' They're gung-ho to get out there on the road. So the plan is to play, unless the powers that be tell me otherwise."