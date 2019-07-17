QUIET RIOT To Release Hollywood Cowboys Album In November; First Details Revealed

Frontiers Music Srl has announced that Quiet Riot are back on November 8 with a new studio album, Hollywood Cowboys.

Drummer Frankie Banali produced the new album, and previously stated: "From my perspective, it is the most varied Quiet Riot record I have ever have ever worked on. It's gonna cover a lot of bases, I think is going to surprise a lot of people and I hope it'll be a pleasant surprise, it's the most varied record."

Album cover and tracklisting below. More info, first single, and pre-orders coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

Lineup:

Frankie Banali - drums

Alex Grossi - guitars

Chuck Wright – bass guitar

James Durbin - vocals