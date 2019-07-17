QUIET RIOT To Release Hollywood Cowboys Album In November; First Details Revealed
July 17, 2019, an hour ago
Frontiers Music Srl has announced that Quiet Riot are back on November 8 with a new studio album, Hollywood Cowboys.
Drummer Frankie Banali produced the new album, and previously stated: "From my perspective, it is the most varied Quiet Riot record I have ever have ever worked on. It's gonna cover a lot of bases, I think is going to surprise a lot of people and I hope it'll be a pleasant surprise, it's the most varied record."
Album cover and tracklisting below. More info, first single, and pre-orders coming soon.
Tracklisting:
"Don’t Call It Love"
"In The Blood"
"Heartbreak City"
"The Devil That You Know"
"Change Or Die"
"Roll On"
"Insanity"
"Hellbender"
"Wild Horses"
"Holding On"
"Last Outcast"
"Arrows And Angels"
Lineup:
Frankie Banali - drums
Alex Grossi - guitars
Chuck Wright – bass guitar
James Durbin - vocals