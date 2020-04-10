RABID FLESH EATERS Reveal “The Fall” Video

Texas speed metal stalwarts Rabid Flesh Eaters have revealed a new video for the song “The Fall,” from their quartet’s latest album, R.F.E., available tomorrow.

“The Fall” follows the video’s main character as he partakes in mind-altering drugs and begins seeing zombies and monsters. In his altered state, the character begins taking on and killing these enemies, only to find out – once sober – that his victims were innocent people.

“’The Fall’ video can be viewed as a self-reflection on damaging yourself and others while suffering in a state of total psychotic turmoil,” says guitarist Mike Taylor. “Your perception of reality can be twisted and dangerous to your health and others.”

Adds bassist John Hill, “Eventually, there is a price to pay for everything. PSA – Don’t Do Drugs!”

“The Fall” was produced by Cyclonus Video, the company responsible for the recently released “Lycanthrope” video, taken from Rabid Flesh Eaters’ Reign Of Terror album.

After over 30 years of a brotherhood founded on the searing fire of classic metal bands like Black Sabbath, Motörhead, Slayer, and Rigor Mortis, the aggressive foaming at the mouth sonic assault of the R.F.E. is more relentless than ever.

“We recommend people get vaccinated for rabies before they listen,” teases bassist John Hill. “Even a man who is pure of heart, and says his prayers at night, may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms, and the moon is full and bright.”

R.F.E.’s eight vicious new tracks are stronger and achieve heavier, faster heights than anything they’ve released before. With developed dynamics, extreme tightness, and a heart pounding impact this band has clearly evolved since their last album, 2016’s Reign of Terror. Beyond setting new standards for today’s speed metal genre, this record is a visceral homage to their longtime friends, Texas metal legends Rigor Mortis - drummer Harden Harrison, bassist Casey Orr, and their fallen brothers, guitarist Mike Scaccia (1965-2012) and vocalist Bruce Corbitt (1962-2019).

“We feel Mike Scaccia’s and Bruce Corbitt’s spiritual energy around us every day, both when we’re making music or just hanging out,” says Hill. “When these tragedies happened and we lost our buddies who played with us and encouraged us for so many years, we realized that it was high time to honor their legacy. We feel that we’ve done our best to do their songs justice and keep their spirit alive with ‘R.F.E.’”

On R.F.E., the thrashers put crazy new twists on three classic Rigor Mortis - the merciless, murderous war drama “Die In Pain;” the blazing, intensely percussive instrumental “Welcome To Your Funeral;” and the bloody, carnage, plague and vengeance filled “Contagious Contamination.” The album’s title track, a freewheeling, flesh eating, pain inducing romp, features Rigor Mortis vocalist Corbitt’s last recorded studio performance, trading lines with vocalist Ricky Wilson to soul-searing effect.

But make no mistake: R.F.E. is not some sort of Rigor Mortis cover band. While R.F.E. is a visceral homage to their longtime friends, the increasingly angry and aggressive band is fast expanding their influence with their latest epic album. R.F.E. sets new standards for today’s speed metal genre through their own original tunes, such as “Demons Within”, which tackles the dark reality that the demons one needs to conquer are the ones that hide within; and “The Fall,” a searing self-reflection on how those demons can drive one over the edge of sanity.

Pre-orders for R.F.E. are available here.

Lineup:

Mike Taylor - Guitars

John Hill - Bass

Ricky Wilson - Vocals

AJ Tate - Drums

Ed Velez - Drums (on “Contagious Contamination”)

(Photo - Stuart Taylor Photography)