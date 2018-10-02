RACETRAITOR Debuts “Cataclysm” Video

Racetraitor has released another new track from their upcoming full-length titled, "Cataclysm".

The band offers the following:

Mani: "We wanted to play off of the classic hardcore metal video of a band in the basement and use it to tell a pressing story. No one in Racetraitor is in the video. Instead, it is an underground band representing our community which for us is inclusive of women, immigrants, Latinos, Muslims, Asians, queer people, and white men who reject what the far right has to offer them.

"We were thinking about child separations at the border, ICE deportations and even all these sexual assaulters occupying the most powerful positions in this land. The powers that be are trying to disappear our community and its diversity.

"Sometimes in punk, hardcore and metal scenes we think these threats are about other people but they are about us. It is personal. If this Muslim ban were in place when my parents were trying to immigrate to the US I never would have been here and never done this band. Think about it -- from Los Crudos to Baroness to Sick of It All -- many bands we love have been populated by immigrants and children of immigrants from countries that today some people want to close the borders to."

Directed by James Wightman at Lesser James Flims, this is the third and final track the band has released before its release next week.

Brent: "Making the video was amazing. We put the call out to friends in Chicago and the Midwest with only a week's notice and they really came through. We had people from La Armada, Decline, Through N Through, Turnspit, Malinche. Folks from Redbait and Lifes drove in from St. Louis and Wisconsin. They all just wanted to help push the message. Reminds us that we are not in this alone and that there is a community of like-minded bands and people trying to fight racism, sexism, queerphobia, classism, and fascism. It was an inspiring experience making the video for us and a lot of the people in it."

"This has been Racetraitor's experience since we got back together. People are backing us because they want to react to all the crazy shit happening in this country and elsewhere the last few years. Like with Good Fight. We are not a band that is going to make them any kind of money but they have been leaning into our record and supporting us fully. To us, they clearly just want to support music with a message that speaks to the world today."

Racetraitor will release 2042 on October 12th, 2018, via Good Fight Music. This will only be the band's second official full length in 20 years, with the first being the release of now cult classic Burn The Idol of the White Messiah in 1998 which the band is now rereleasing. It is available both digitally and on vinyl with three additional tracks not found on the original version.

Mostofi addresses the thought process behind the album name: "the name of the record refers to the date the US is predicted to become a majority-minority country.' 2042' explores different sides of the racist fear and the far right attack on the concept of a majority-minority America. It hits on everything from Trump, the far right media, to xenophobia and Islamophobia."

2042 features the full lineup that recorded Burn The Idol of the White Messiah, (Mani Mostofi, R. Brent Decker, Dan Binaei and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy and Sect). It also includes the addition of Andrea Black from the now defunct metal act Howl.

Tracklisting:

“Three Minutes Of Hate”

“The Lion And The Lamb”

“Black Xmas”

“By The Time I Get To Pennsylvania…”

“Aylanoor”

“Cataclysm”

“The Cult Of Eschatology”

“Unhinged”

“The Universal Collective Map…”

“Rooz Va Aftab”

“Cataclysm”: