RADIANT Streaming “You Rock” Lyric Video

The lyric video for Radiant’s “You Rock” is streaming below and was created by Philip Beierbach. Raidiant’s self-titled debut album will be released November 9th via Massacre Records.

Radiant's upcoming album will not only please those who are into authentic, melodic and catchy hard rock - that's for sure.

The album features a total of 14 songs that were produced and mixed by the band's vocalist Herbie Langhans and mastered by Michael Rodenberg. The cover artwork is a collaboration between Kai Swillus and Matthias Schröder.

Tracklisting:

“Yes I Am”

“I’m Alive”

“Silver Linings”

“You Rock”

“Dorian Gray”

“Forever One”

“Heroes”

“Liars”

“Not Worth After All”

“Paint The Grey”

“My Own Way”

“Should I Live With You”

“Life’s Shadows”

“Hit The Night”

“You Rock” lyric video: