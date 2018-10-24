RADIANT Streaming “You Rock” Lyric Video

October 24, 2018, 41 minutes ago

The lyric video for Radiant’s “You Rock” is streaming below and was created by Philip Beierbach. Raidiant’s self-titled debut album will be released November 9th via Massacre Records.

Radiant's upcoming album will not only please those who are into authentic, melodic and catchy hard rock - that's for sure.

The album features a total of 14 songs that were produced and mixed by the band's vocalist Herbie Langhans and mastered by Michael Rodenberg. The cover artwork is a collaboration between Kai Swillus and Matthias Schröder.

Tracklisting:

“Yes I Am”
“I’m Alive”
“Silver Linings”
“You Rock”
“Dorian Gray”
“Forever One”
“Heroes”
“Liars”
“Not Worth After All”
“Paint The Grey”
“My Own Way”
“Should I Live With You”
“Life’s Shadows”
“Hit The Night”

“You Rock” lyric video:



