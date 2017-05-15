RADIATION ROMEOS Streaming New Song “Castaways”

Radiation Romeos will release their self-titled debut album on June 2nd. The album track “Castaways” is available for streaming below.

Radiation Romeos is a new band formed by the singer Parramore “Perry” McCarty, best known for being the frontman of legendary US metal act Warrior and famed Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens' solo project, Atomic Playboys (in fact, the inspiration for the name Radiation Romeos came from a line in the song “Atomic Playboys").

Musically, the band moves in a melodic hard rock direction with solid, metallic edges thanks to the production of Michael Voss (Phantom 5, Casanova, Michael Schenker), who also contributed to the songwriting. In the studio, Parramore sang all vocals with Dag Heyne handling guitars, Jogi Spittka on bass, and Gereon Homann laying down the drum work with gusto.

Perry says: “Radiation Romeos started when producer Michael Voss contacted me in San Diego through Facebook. A few days later we had the record agreement with Frontiers, so the Radiation Romeos album was soon under way. Our goal was to write great melodic rock songs. The album “spans the globe” from the title track, power rockin’ Radiation Romeos to some songs with a bit more grit like Castaways. All the way to a beautiful ballad, “Like An Arrow”. Something for everyone, if you will… The recording was so much fun and exciting for me. I couldn’t wait to get up the following day to work on the next song! Michael is a wonderfully professional person with endless talent and the musicians super cool guys and top players!”

Parramore McCarty's career in music started when Robbin Crosby of Ratt gave him his start singing in cover bands. His first major label album was Fighting For the Earth on Virgin Records in 1985 for the legendary heavy metal band Warrior. Steve Stevens' Atomic Playboys followed in 1989 on Warner Bros. Records. Then he returned to Warrior and also started gigging in the LA area with Metal Freqs and Monster Traxx.

Radiation Romeos tracklisting:

“Radiation Romeos”

“Ocean Drive”

“Bad Bad Company”

“Mystic Mountain”

“Like An Arrow”

“Promised Land”

“Castaways”

“Ghost Town”

“Til The End Of Time”

“On The Tight Rope”

“Monstertraxx”

Band lineup:

Parramore McCarty - vocals

Dag Heyne - guitars

Jogi Spittka - bass

Gereon Homann - drums