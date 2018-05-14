RADIO MOSCOW Premier "Driftin'" Music Video

Southern Californian rock trio Radio Moscow have released a video for "Driftin'", a track from their fifth studio album New Beginnings, released last year via Century Media Records. Watch the new clip below.

New Beginnings was recorded at Lost Ark Studio in San Diego with Mike Butler, produced by the band’s own Parker Griggs and mastered by Mark Chalecki at Little Red Book Mastering.

Tracklisting:

“New Beginning”

“Deceiver”

“Woodrose Morning”

“Dritin’”

“No One Knows Where They’ve Been”

“Last To Know”

“New Skin”

“Pacing”

“Pick Up The Pieces”

“Dreams”

"Driftin'" video:

“New Beginning” lyric video:

Tour dates:

May

15 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano

16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

18 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

19 - Coventry, UK - Phoenix

22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

24 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz



June

28 - Newcastle, Australia - The Wicko

29 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

30 - Perth, Australia - Indi Bar

July

1 - Bunbury, Australia - Prince Of Wales

4 - Melbourne, Australia - Cherry Bar

5 - Frankston Australia - Pelly Bar

6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Dead Of Winter Fest

8 - Sydney, Australia - Frankies