RADIO MOSCOW Premier "Driftin'" Music Video
May 14, 2018, an hour ago
Southern Californian rock trio Radio Moscow have released a video for "Driftin'", a track from their fifth studio album New Beginnings, released last year via Century Media Records. Watch the new clip below.
New Beginnings was recorded at Lost Ark Studio in San Diego with Mike Butler, produced by the band’s own Parker Griggs and mastered by Mark Chalecki at Little Red Book Mastering.
Tracklisting:
“New Beginning”
“Deceiver”
“Woodrose Morning”
“Dritin’”
“No One Knows Where They’ve Been”
“Last To Know”
“New Skin”
“Pacing”
“Pick Up The Pieces”
“Dreams”
"Driftin'" video:
“New Beginning” lyric video:
Tour dates:
May
15 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano
16 - Antwerp, Belgium - Het Bos
17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
18 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
19 - Coventry, UK - Phoenix
22 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
24 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
June
28 - Newcastle, Australia - The Wicko
29 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
30 - Perth, Australia - Indi Bar
July
1 - Bunbury, Australia - Prince Of Wales
4 - Melbourne, Australia - Cherry Bar
5 - Frankston Australia - Pelly Bar
6 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
7 - Brisbane, Australia - Dead Of Winter Fest
8 - Sydney, Australia - Frankies