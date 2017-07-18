RADIO MOSCOW Reveal New Beginnings Album Details

Southern Californian rock trio Radio Moscow has just delivered the masters of its fifth studio album, New Beginnings, which is set for release via their new label home, Century Media Records, on September 29th.



The album’s striking cover artwork was created by artist Courtney Cole and photographer Dana Trippe with lettering coming from Robin Gnista. New Beginnings was recorded at Lost Ark Studio in San Diego with Mike Butler, produced by the band’s own Parker Griggs and mastered by Mark Chalecki at Little Red Book Mastering.

New Beginnings will be released as regular black and limited-edition colored LP+CD (including a poster designed by Robin Gnista) as well as on CD, and all digital/streaming platforms.



Right on time with the release of their new opus, the band has confirmed the The Drifting Tour, which will drown Europe from September 26th to October 31st in waves of fuzzy, hard rocking riffs and sweaty, cranked up blues.



Prior to that, Radio Moscow will perform at several European festivals as well as head over to the UK for a mini tour in August with support coming from The Groundhogs. Furthermore, a U.S. west coast tour has been recently added.

Tracklisting:

“New Beginning”

“Deceiver”

“Woodrose Morning”

“Dritin’”

“No One Knows Where They’ve Been”

“Last To Know”

“New Skin”

“Pacing”

“Pick Up The Pieces”

“Dreams”