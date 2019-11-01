RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announce 2020 Reunion Shows

Rage Against The Machine, who last played together in 2011, have announced a string of reunion dates for 2020, including shows in Indio, California on the two weekends Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place.

According to Forbes, the dates were announced under the radar this morning on their social media. Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of the band just said, "The band's social media is accurate."

Dates:

March

26 - El Paso, TX

28 - Las Cruces, NM⠀⠀⠀

30 - Phoenix, AZ⠀

Apr

10 - Indio, CA (Coachella)⠀⠀⠀⠀

17 - Indio, CA (Coachella)







