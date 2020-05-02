RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates For 2021

May 2, 2020, 9 minutes ago

news rage against the machine heavy metal

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates For 2021

Back in March, Rage Against The Machine postponed their scheduled 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band has now issued the following statement announcing rescheduled dates for 2021:

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. 

During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.

We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you."

The 2021 tour schedule is as follows:

June
3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center 
5 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center 
7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena 
8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena 
11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena 
12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena 
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center 
17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome 
19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE 
21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 
23 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 
25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place 

July
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center 
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center 
5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center 
7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center 
9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center 
10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre 
12 - Chicago, IL - United Center 
13 - Chicago, IL - United Center 
16 - Ottawa ON - Ottawa Bluesfest 
20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre 
22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena 
23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena 
26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena 
29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center 

August
6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden 
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena 
15 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena 
17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena 
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena 
20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



Featured Audio

PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews