RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates For 2021
May 2, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Back in March, Rage Against The Machine postponed their scheduled 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band has now issued the following statement announcing rescheduled dates for 2021:
"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.
During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.
We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you."
The 2021 tour schedule is as follows:
June
3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
5 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
23 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
July
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
12 - Chicago, IL - United Center
13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
16 - Ottawa ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
August
6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
15 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse