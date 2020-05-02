RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates For 2021

Back in March, Rage Against The Machine postponed their scheduled 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band has now issued the following statement announcing rescheduled dates for 2021:

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows.

During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.

We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you."

The 2021 tour schedule is as follows:

June

3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

5 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

7 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

8 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

19 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

23 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

25 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

July

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

5 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

9 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

12 - Chicago, IL - United Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

16 - Ottawa ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

26 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

29 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

August

6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

15 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse