RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Lost In Vegas React To "Know Your Enemy" - "It Grabbed Me From The Beginning..."
July 26, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. This time they take on Rage Against The Machine's free thinking anthem "Know Your Enemy"".
Ryan and George previously took on the Anthrax classic, "Indians". Check out their unbiased reactions below.