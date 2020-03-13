RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Postpone Tour Dates Through May 20th Due To COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Outbreak

Rage Against The Machine have postponed their upcoming tour dates, due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Says the band: "Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th - May 20th) with Run The Jewels. The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for newly scheduled shows. As it stands, the July and August tour is still on. We will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates."