RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Two Festival Shows Added To 2020 Tour Schedule

January 29, 2020, an hour ago

news rage against the machine heavy metal

At the end of 2019, Rage Against The Machine, who last played together in 2011, announced a string of reunion dates for 2020. This ncludes shows in Indio, California on the two weekends Coachella 2020 is scheduled to take place.

Two shows have been added to the previously released schedule: Boston Calling Festival on May 23rd and the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE which runs from June 18th - 21st.

The updated schedule is as follows:

March
26 - El Paso, TX
28 - Las Cruces, NM
30 - Phoenix, AZ

April
10 - Coachella - Indio, CA 
17 - Coachella - Indio, CA

May 
23 - Boston Calling - Bstom, MA

June 
18-21 - Firefly Music Festival - Dover, DE

Stay tuned for updates.



