RAGE Announced As Support Act For Fall ORDEN OGAN, GRAVE DIGGER European Tour

German heavy metal veterans Rage have been announced as the second support act for Orden Ogan’s headlining fall European tour with Grave Digger.

"The brand new Rage album Wings Of Rage has become album of the month in the German Metal Hammer AND German Rock Hard and now the guys just finished their own headline tour successfully. We are super happy to have the boys on board as well and that we got this great package together. There's no way past the final days tour for power metal fans this year. We are really looking forward to being with our friends and celebrating with you guys as well!” says Orden Ogan's Seeb Levermann.

The AFM Records shop is offering an exclusive bundle of the new Orden Ogan album plus a ticket to any show on the tour.

Confirmed tour dates:

September

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

30 - Wien, Austria - Szene

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

2 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

4 - Sarnen, Switzerland - Urrock Festival

6 - Paris, France - La Machine

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Geiselwind, Germany - Musichall

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof