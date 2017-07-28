RAGE Debut “Seasons Of The Black” Music Video; New Album Out Now

German heavy metal trio, Rage, have released a music video for “Seasons Of The Black” the opening track from their new album, Seasons Of Black. The band’s 23rd studio album is released today (July 28th) via Nuclear Blast. The new video can be found below.

Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).

Tracklisting:

“Season Of The Black”

“Serpents In Disguise”

“Blackened Karma”

“Time Will Tell”

“Septic Bite”

“Walk Among The Dead”

“All We Know Is Not”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Justify”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell”

Avenger Revisited (Bonus CD):

“Adoration”

“Southcross Union”

“Assorted By Satan”

“Faster Than Hell”

“Sword Made Of Steel”

“Down To The Bone”

“Season Of The Black” video:

“Adoration”:

“Blackened Karma” video:

Track by track #1:

Track by track #2:

Track by track #3:

Rage live dates:

August

3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival

September

2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)

December

23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night

Rage lineup:

Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass

Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals