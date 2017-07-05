RAGE Discuss AVENGER Re-Recordings In New Seasons Of The Black Video Trailer
In the new video below, German heavy metal trio Rage discuss Avenger Revisited, the bonus disc of re-recorded tracks included with the upcoming Seasons Of Black album, from when the band were still called Avenger.
Seasons Of The Black, the band’s upcoming 23rd studio album, will be released on July 28th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album in the following formats:
- 2CD-Digibook
- CD
- 2LP (black) in gatefold
NB Mailorder Exclusive:
- 2LP (NB anniversary green) in gatefold
- Digibook + belt bag

Tracklisting:
“Season Of The Black”
“Serpents In Disguise”
“Blackened Karma”
“Time Will Tell”
“Septic Bite”
“Walk Among The Dead”
“All We Know Is Not”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Justify”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell”
Avenger Revisited (Bonus CD):
“Adoration”
“Southcross Union”
“Assorted By Satan”
“Faster Than Hell”
“Sword Made Of Steel”
“Down To The Bone”
“Adoration”:
Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Trailer #3:
“Blackened Karma” video:
Studio trailer #1:
Studio trailer #2:
Studio trailer #3:
Rage live dates:
July
6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air
16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
21 - Ternopil, Ukraine - Faine Misto Festival
August
3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival
September
2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)
December
23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night
Rage lineup:
Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass
Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals
Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals