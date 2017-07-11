RAGE Discuss Musical Direction And Inspiration; Seasons Of The Black Video Trailer #5 Streaming

July 11, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rage

RAGE Discuss Musical Direction And Inspiration; Seasons Of The Black Video Trailer #5 Streaming

In a new video trailer for their upcoming Seasons Of Black album, German heavy metal trio Rage discuss their musical direction and inspiration.

Seasons Of The Black, the band’s upcoming 23rd studio album, will be released on July 28th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album in the following formats:

- 2CD-Digibook
- CD
- 2LP (black) in gatefold

NB Mailorder Exclusive:
- 2LP (NB anniversary green) in gatefold
- Digibook + belt bag

Get your copy here, or get the digital version of the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Season Of The Black”
“Serpents In Disguise”
“Blackened Karma”
“Time Will Tell”
“Septic Bite”
“Walk Among The Dead”
“All We Know Is Not”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Justify”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise”
“The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell”

Avenger Revisited (Bonus CD):
“Adoration”
“Southcross Union”
“Assorted By Satan”
“Faster Than Hell”
“Sword Made Of Steel”
“Down To The Bone”

“Adoration”:

Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

“Blackened Karma” video:

Studio trailer #1:

Studio trailer #2:

Studio trailer #3:

Rage live dates:

July
16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
21 - Ternopil, Ukraine - Faine Misto Festival

August
3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival

September
2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)

December
23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night

Rage lineup:

Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass
Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals
Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews