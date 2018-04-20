RAGE – Execution Guaranteed To Receive Vinyl Reissue

Pure Steel Records will reissue the Rage album Execution Guaranteed on limited edition double vinyl on June 22nd. The album will be available on black (350 units) and transparent red/black splatter (150 units) with nine bonus tracks.

After Pure Steel did the debut Reign Of Fear from ’86 now there’s also a vinyl reissue of the second album Execution Guaranteed. Released as double pack with gatefold cover - including the remixed version (Tommy Hansen) on the first LP and the original 1987 mix (Andi Musolf) on the second disc - now there’s the possibility for everyone to pick their own favourite.

Starting with the hyper fast “Down By Law” Peavy and his horde take no prisoners and speed metal bangers will directly be reminded back to glory old times. With the groovy title track Rage deliver a perfect anthem in a great mid-tempo, continued by also great songs: “Street Wolf” shows up a decent dark flair, “Deadly Error” starts with a beautiful acoustic intro and with “When You’re Dead” the quartet deliver a great up-tempo smasher to end up this record. During the whole album Peavy is screaming like a maniac and the rhythm section around Jörg Michael sometimes is “faster than hell”, like they sung back in Avenger.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Down By Law”

“Execution Guaranteed”

“Before The Storm”

“Street Wolf”

Side B

“Deadly Error”

“Hatred”

“Grapes Of Wrath”

“Mental Decay”

“When You’re Dead”

Side C

“Down By Law” (Original Mix)

“Execution Guaranteed” (Original Mix)

“Before The Storm” (Original Mix)

“Street Wolf” (Original Mix)

Side B

“Deadly Error” (Original Mix)

“Hatred” (Original Mix)

“Grapes Of Wrath” (Original Mix)

“Mental Decay” (Original Mix)

“When You’re Dead” (Original Mix)