RAGE - German Metal Legends Sign With SPV / Steamhammer; 25th Studio Album Due In January 2020

15 years after the arrival of their live recording From The Cradle To The Stage, German metal legends Rage have returned to Hanover imprint, SPV/Steamhammer.

The band featuring frontman Peavy Wagner, guitarist Marcos Rodriguez and drummer Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos is currently busy working on new material for their upcoming album Wings Of Rage (working title), scheduled for release on January 10, 2020. A lead single will be out in September 2019, the second single to be lifted from the album is due to be released just before Christmas.

Wings Of Rage is the group’s 25th studio album and will be recorded at the Soundchaser Studio in Burscheid. Peavy promises an offering featuring “the essence of our musical development, the kind of songs that we have stood for since the mid-eighties.”

Rage are planning to embark on a festival tour across Europe even before delivering their new material to present, together with the Lingua Mortis Orchestra, the full XIII album live for the first time. The show had its baptism of fire at the 70,000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, and a special highlight will be Rage’s appearance at the W:O:A at the beginning of August 2019. Towards the end of the year, Rage are scheduled to play lots of important winter festivals, before their major Wings Of Rage tour kicks off in February 2020.

“We’re really happy to be back with SPV/Steamhammer,” says Peavy Wagner. “Since our very successful and enjoyable collaboration in the early 2000s we’ve known that we’re in expert hands with Olly Hahn and his team. Olly and I share a long-standing friendship, he will continue to promote Rage with his usual commitment.”

SPV/Steamhammer label manager Olly Hahn is delighted with his new signing: “It’s fantastic to have a band such as Rage on our roster again, their outstanding role in the development of German metal is undisputed. To be in a position to release their 25th studio album fills me with great pride and ambition.”

Pictured above, from left to right: Frank Uhle (Managing Director SPV), Peavy Wagner (Rage), Vassilios „Lucky“ Maniatopoulos (Rage), Olly Hahn (Label Manager Steamhammer), Andreas Bob (LuckyBob Management)