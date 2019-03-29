RAGE OF LIGHT Debut "Battlefront" Music Video; Imploder Album Available Now

Switzerland's Rage Of Light have just unleashed a musical monster. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out today via Napalm Records. Order here, and watch a video for the song "Battlefront", below.

The band on the new album: "The day has come! We are thrilled to finally release our debut album Imploder! Moreover, everybody in the band is impatient to bring it in person to many countries with our upcoming live shows. We are looking forward to meeting everyone on the road and until then, play Imploder LOUD!"

Tracklisting:

"Light"

"Enraged"

"Fallen"

"I Can, I Will"

"Away With You"

"In The Shadow"

"Battlefront"

"Imploder"

"Mechanicals"

"Nothingness"

"Battlefront" video:

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals

Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming

Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass