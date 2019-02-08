RAGE OF LIGHT Debuts "Fallen" Music Video
February 8, 2019, an hour ago
Switzerland's Rage Of Light are about to unleash a musical monster. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out on March 29th via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.
Today, the band unleashes the official video for their first single, “Fallen”, filmed by Roger Simon and Sylvain Pellet. Check it out below.
Says Rage Of Light: "We are thrilled to share the first single of our album Imploder. This song reflects the evolution of the band and its music, and gives a first taste of the universe in which the album will guide the listeners."
After the success of their EP, Chasing A Reflection, time has come to take the next step for Rage Of Light around the charismatic Melissa Bonny and founder Jonathan Pellet.
The band on the new album: "Imploder opens a window on a hypothetical future where the detention of power and the technological evolution have been led by people acting without measuring the consequences. Each song reflects this unique Rage Of Light signature: our own combination of powerful riffs and harsh vocals contrasted by mesmerizing trance touches and clean vocals."
Tracklisting:
"Light"
"Enraged"
"Fallen"
"I Can, I Will"
"Away With You"
"In The Shadow"
"Battlefront"
"Imploder"
"Mechanicals"
"Nothingness"
Teaser:
Rage Of Light are:
Melissa Bonny - Main vocals
Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming
Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass
(Photo - Pascal Knecht)