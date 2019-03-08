RAGE OF LIGHT Release Official Lyric Video For "Away With You"

March 8, 2019, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal black death rage of light

RAGE OF LIGHT Release Official Lyric Video For "Away With You"

Switzerland's Rage Of Light are about to unleash a musical monster. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out on March 29th via Napalm Records. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Away With You", below.

After the success of their EP, Chasing A Reflection, time has come to take the next step for Rage Of Light around the charismatic Melissa Bonny and founder Jonathan Pellet.

The band on the new album: "Imploder opens a window on a hypothetical future where the detention of power and the technological evolution have been led by people acting without measuring the consequences. Each song reflects this unique Rage Of Light signature: our own combination of powerful riffs and harsh vocals contrasted by mesmerizing trance touches and clean vocals."

Tracklisting:

"Light"
"Enraged"
"Fallen"
"I Can, I Will"
"Away With You"
"In The Shadow"
"Battlefront"
"Imploder"
"Mechanicals"
"Nothingness"

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Teaser:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals
Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming
Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass

(Photo - Pascal Knecht)



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews