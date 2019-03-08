RAGE OF LIGHT Release Official Lyric Video For "Away With You"

Switzerland's Rage Of Light are about to unleash a musical monster. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out on March 29th via Napalm Records. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Away With You", below.

After the success of their EP, Chasing A Reflection, time has come to take the next step for Rage Of Light around the charismatic Melissa Bonny and founder Jonathan Pellet.

The band on the new album: "Imploder opens a window on a hypothetical future where the detention of power and the technological evolution have been led by people acting without measuring the consequences. Each song reflects this unique Rage Of Light signature: our own combination of powerful riffs and harsh vocals contrasted by mesmerizing trance touches and clean vocals."

Tracklisting:

"Light"

"Enraged"

"Fallen"

"I Can, I Will"

"Away With You"

"In The Shadow"

"Battlefront"

"Imploder"

"Mechanicals"

"Nothingness"

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Teaser:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals

Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming

Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass

(Photo - Pascal Knecht)