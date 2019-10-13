RAGE OF LIGHT Vocalist MELISSA BONNY Joins THE MAT SINNER BAND For ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Tour 2020

The annual Rock Meets Classic tour has confirmed some of the acts slated to appear on the 2020 tour through Germany. Shock rock legend Alice Cooper will return to the RMC stage, having made his first run with the outfit in 2014 with guitarist Orianthi. Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen has also been confirmed along with members of Cheap Trick, Mother's Finest, Thunder and Manfred Mann's Earth Band. They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the Rock Meets Classic Symphony Orchestra.

Mat Sinner - bassist for Primal Fear - has announced that Melissa Bonny from Swiss metal band Rage Of Light will join the tour as one of the singers in The Mat Sinner Band. Stay tuned for updates.

Rage Of Light unleashed a musical monster earlier this year. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out today via Napalm Records. Order here, and watch a video for the song "Battlefront", below.

The band on the new album: "The day has come! We are thrilled to finally release our debut album Imploder! Moreover, everybody in the band is impatient to bring it in person to many countries with our upcoming live shows. We are looking forward to meeting everyone on the road and until then, play Imploder LOUD!"

Tracklisting:

"Light"

"Enraged"

"Fallen"

"I Can, I Will"

"Away With You"

"In The Shadow"

"Battlefront"

"Imploder"

"Mechanicals"

"Nothingness"

"Battlefront" video:

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals

Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming

Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass