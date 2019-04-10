RAGE OF LIGHT - Watch Vocalist MELISSA BONNY's Official Video For "I Am The Storm" From AD INFINITUM Solo Project

BraveWords scribe Carl Begai recently spoke with Rage Of Light vocalist Melissa Bonny about the band's debut album, Imploder. During the comversation, Melissa revealed she has a solo project on the go simultaneously.

"Since we just released the album, Rage Of Light is my focus, but I have a project that is very close to my heart, Ad Infinitum. It's much more symphonic and power metal-oriented, very different from Rage Of Light. It's still in the works; I'm recording, I'm working with a producer, but for now it's in the shadows of Rage Of Light, and I'm fine with that."

Watch for the full interview, coming soon. Check out the Ad Infinitum debut below.

Switzerland's Rage Of Light have just unleashed a musical monster. Their mix of sharp riffs, electronic beats, melody and screaming violence breaks down to the long awaited debut album, Imploder, out today via Napalm Records. Order here, and watch a video for the song "Battlefront", below.

The band on the new album: "The day has come! We are thrilled to finally release our debut album Imploder! Moreover, everybody in the band is impatient to bring it in person to many countries with our upcoming live shows. We are looking forward to meeting everyone on the road and until then, play Imploder LOUD!"

Tracklisting:

"Light"

"Enraged"

"Fallen"

"I Can, I Will"

"Away With You"

"In The Shadow"

"Battlefront"

"Imploder"

"Mechanicals"

"Nothingness"

"Battlefront" video:

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals

Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming

Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass