RAGE - Seasons Of The Black Track By Track Video #3 Streaming

German heavy metal trio, Rage, have released a third track by track video for their upcoming Seasons Of Black album. The clip can be found below. Seasons Of The Black, the band’s 23rd studio album, will be released on July 28th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album in the following formats:

- 2CD-Digibook

- CD

- 2LP (black) in gatefold

NB Mailorder Exclusive:

- 2LP (NB anniversary green) in gatefold

- Digibook + belt bag

Get your copy here, or get the digital version of the new album here.

Seasons Of The Black was recorded in February / March 2017 at Megafon Studios (Burscheid, Germany) and at Soundchaser Studios (Zandhoven, Belgium). Its production was handled by Rage, whilst the renowned Dan Swanö (Marduk, Opeth, Katatonia) took care of the mix and mastering at Unisound Studios (Grefrath, Germany).

Tracklisting:

“Season Of The Black”

“Serpents In Disguise”

“Blackened Karma”

“Time Will Tell”

“Septic Bite”

“Walk Among The Dead”

“All We Know Is Not”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Justify”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise”

“The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell”

Avenger Revisited (Bonus CD):

“Adoration”

“Southcross Union”

“Assorted By Satan”

“Faster Than Hell”

“Sword Made Of Steel”

“Down To The Bone”

Track by track #1:

Track by track #2:

Track by track #3:

“Adoration”:

“Blackened Karma” video:

Rage live dates:

August

3-5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Zombie Rock Festival

September

2 - Zons, Germany - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)

December

23 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ, X-Mas Dynamite Night

Rage lineup:

Peter "Peavy" Wagner - lead vocals, bass

Marcos Rodriguez - guitars, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums, vocals