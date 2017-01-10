RAGING SPEEDHORN Co-Vocalist FRANK REGAN To Sit Out SKINDRED, HRH Metal Dates

Corby, UK-based metallers, Raging Speedhorn, have announced that co-vocalist Frank Regan will not be joining them on their upcoming UK run with Skindred or their appearance at HRH Metal, as he has been ordered by doctors to rest. Regan’s spot will be filled by RSJ vocalist Dan Cook. Sadly, the two March shows at The Black Heart are to be moved to later in the year.

Guitarist Jim Palmer had this to say on the announcement: "Unfortunately, due to doctors ordering immediate rest, our brother Frank Regan won't be with us on our stint with Skindred and the HRH Metal Fest. We will have a stand in to help us out for these shows, (who will be announced very soon), but after those dates we will be ceasing all live performances until Frank gets the go ahead from the doctors to return.

“We don't want to go into details, we don't want to go public with anymore information than this. Please respect our privacy in this matter. We feel that continuing any further than these shows without Frank is not an option. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and hope you understand."

The band, who cancelled a handful of dates at the end of 2016, have stressed that they are not splitting up, nor is Regan leaving Raging Speedhorn, and that once he is 100% physically fit and cleared by doctors he will be rejoining the band. The band and Regan have asked for privacy in the matter.

Raging Speedhorn will appear on the following dates with Skindred:

January

31 - Brighton - Concorde 2

February

2 - Derby, UK - The Venue

3 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

4 - Inverness, UK - Ironworks

5 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard

7 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy

8 - York, UK - Fibbers

9 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

The band’s latest record, Lost Ritual, was released in July 2016.