Norwegian black metal band, Ragnarok, performed inside the Bullhead City Circus tent at the 2013 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Blood Of Saints"

"Collectors Of The King"

"Iron Cross"

"Pagan Land"

"Sword Of Damocles"

"In Nomine Satanas"

"It's War"

"Blackdoor Miracle"