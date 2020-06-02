RAHWAY Premiere Self-Quarantining Music Video "Sugar"

With almost every state beginning to loosen their lockdown and self-quarantine restrictions, New Jersey hard rockers Rahway have released a new music video to remind everyone that they weren’t alone during the self-quarantine process and that “we were all in this together.”

Rahway, also known as the Slumlords of NJ (coincidentally, name of the band’s upcoming EP), released a music video for their ballad “Sugar”. The video depicts members of the band performing the song from the privacy of their own homes Zoom-style, while musician friends, family and fans chime in during the chorus of the song, also filmed like a Zoom meeting.

The video features a wide range of cameos from Don Jamieson of That Metal Show to PJ Farley from Trixter and RA to John Kosco from Dropbox, Saint Caine and Revel at Dusk to local musician friends like members of the band Scarlet Carson, Ten Ton Mojo, Sixty Miles Down, Faith Or Fear, Negative Sky and Disciples of Verity to radio personalities like Danielle Monaro from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Greg T from the WKTU Morning Show and Sean Patrick and Matt Murray from WMGM in Atlantic City.

Rahway bassist Chigger says, “'Sugar' wasn’t our first choice for our first single off the new EP, but we collectively knew it was the right choice. It allowed us to be creative and exhibit that we were all in this together, self-quarantining during this horrible pandemic. Plus, it has a hook that you will be singing for the next few days! Don’t blame us!”