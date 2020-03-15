RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT Featuring ROWAN ROBERTSON, TODD KERNS, JOHNNY SOLINGER Suspends Remaining Shows In March Due To Coronavirus Caution

"The award winning show Raiding The Rock Vault has shut down along with all Caesars shows in Las Vegas for the month of March. Love to all my friends there," says vocalist Johnny Solinger (Skid Row).

The official statement reads:

"Unfortunately we must announce that as of today, March 15, 2020, Raiding The Rock Vault is suspending performances through March 31, 2020, per direction of Caesars Entertainment (see below). There will be no show tonight. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please follow our social media channels for updates. We look forward to rocking with all of you again very soon!"

Statement from Caesars Entertainment

"All ticketed live entertainment held in Caesars Entertainment venues company-wide will suspend performances beginning this evening, Sunday, March 15, through March 31, 2020. Refunds and exchanges for affected dates are available at the point of purchase. We are taking these bold measures now and look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy world-class entertainment experiences as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances."

Ticket Refund Information

All Ticketmaster orders will be refunded automatically and reflect on guest account within 5-7 business days.

For tickets purchased via credit card at any Caesars Entertainment box office, tickets may be exchanged for a future performance/attraction, or a refund will take place the next business day.

Cash transactions: guests must return to point of purchase to be issued a cash refund.

All other sales channels have been notified and will process refunds automatically. If you have any questions, please reach out to them directly.

Voted "Best of Las Vegas" 6 Years in a Row and top ranked on Trip Advisor, Raiding The Rock Vault is the ultimate Rock and Roll party with the hits of Classic Rock performed by rockstars from bands like Heart, Bon Jovi, Bad Company, Quiet Riot, Survivor, Slaughter, Dio and more - including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends that you can meet in person!

For further details, visit RaidingTheRockVault.com.