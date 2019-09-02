Raiding The Rock Vault Featuring TODD KERNS, JOHNNY SOLINGER, BLAS ELIAS To Play Alaska For The First Time

The multi-award winning Las Vegas show, Raiding The Rock Vault, announces its first ever show in Alaska.

November 2017 saw Raiding The Rock Vault, the ultimate rock experience, celebrate its 1,000th show in Las Vegas. On October 11, 2019 RTRV will play Centennial Hall in Juneau, Alaska for the very first time.

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Survivor and many more. The show is performed by some of the best performers of their generation – artists with a who’s who of credits.

The show is a fully immersive experience – backed with projections relating to the iconic songs the band will be performing – as the band deliver a journey through the history of rock music.

Raiding The Rock Vault debuted at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on November 29, 2012. Since then the show has played over 1,300 times to consistently SOLD OUT audiences.

The show is multi award-winning. Voted “Best Tribute Show” in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 Best of Las Vegas Awards. This award marks the fifth consecutive win for the rock show after being awarded “Best Musical” (2014, 2015) and “Best Tribute Show” (2016, 2017, 2018).

The show was also awarded “Best Limited Engagement Show 2017” by the Branson Show Awards.

For the Alaska show on October 11th, the band will include the following artists:

Rowan Robertson (Dio) - guitar

Z Maddox (Rock of Ages Las Vegas) - guitar

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) - bass

Blas Elias (Slaughter, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) - drums

Michael T. Ross (Lita Ford, Missing Persons) - keyboards

Todd Kerns (Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) - vocals

John Bisaha (The Babys) - vocals

Johnny Solinger (Skid Row) - vocals

Megan Rüger (NBC’s The Voice Season 6) - vocals

For further details, visit RaidingTheRockVault.com.