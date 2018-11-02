Raiding The Rock Vault To Tour Nationally; Raiding The Metal Vault In The Works

Raiding The Rock Vault - one of the most successful shows and brands in Las Vegas - will be launched as a worldwide concert tour in 2019. The show's producers, "Sir" Harry Cowell and Simon Napier-Bell, have announced that touring dates are now being booked for America, Canada, The UK, Europe, Japan and South America. On top of this, the two impresarios reveal that plans are now in the works for Raiding The Metal Vault in 2019 / 2020.

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock 'n' roll to life - featuring classic anthems from the 1960s through the 1980s by the biggest acts in music - performed by a rotating all-star lineup. The show has logged over 1,300 performances in Las Vegas since launching in 2013 and been seen by over 680,000 people, including 60,000 from The UK. The ultimate rock experience, Raiding The Rock Vault is the winner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" for 5 years in a row, a distinction which no other Las Vegas show has achieved. The show continues its triumphant run at Vinyl inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

"Our vision was always to tour Raiding The Rock Vault," explains "Sir" Harry Cowell, "but four days after we played our first show in downtown Los Angeles (in 2012), I was invited to Las Vegas where Rick White at the Hilton offered us a home and the rest as they say is history. We are now ready to tour in 2019."

"Raiding The Rock Vault was originally conceived as a road show," says music industry legend Simon Napier-Bell. "We were side-tracked into opening in Vegas - and what a wonderful, happy, successful side-track that has been. But now it's time to do what we originally planned."

The excitement will continue in 2019 and 2020 with the Raiding The Metal Vault spinoff. "This is a natural extension of the brand," says Napier-Bell. "The greatest metal songs played by the greatest metal musicians. The shows will be breathtaking."

Explaining the chemistry behind Raiding The Rock Vault, Napier-Bell says: "These shows are unique. They don't depend on audio-visual technology, they take the audience through a lifetime of emotions simply through music." Adds Cowell: "Quite simply, people leave happy and want to tell the world how great the show is."

