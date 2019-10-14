Raiding The Rock Vault Voted Best Of Las Vegas Six Years In A Row

The voters of Best of Las Vegas have spoken – Raiding The Rock Vault has been awarded GOLD status as the Best of Las Vegas in the Tribute category. This award marks the 6th year in a row for the show to win a Best of Las Vegas award.

With recent road shows in Northern Nevada and Alaska, upcoming shows in London, England in December, current shows at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas (through December 30, 2019) and upcoming shows at the Rio Hotel and Casino Las Vegas starting January 11, 2020 – there’s a lot going on in the world of Raiding The Rock Vault.

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Survivor and many more. The show is performed by some of the best performers of their generation – artists with a who’s who of credits.

The show is a fully immersive experience – backed with projections relating to the iconic songs the band will be performing – as the band deliver a journey through the history of rock music.

Raiding The Rock Vault debuted at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on November 29, 2012. Since then the show has played over 1,300 times to consistently SOLD OUT audiences.

The show is multi award-winning. Voted “Best Tribute Show” in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2019 Best of Las Vegas Awards. This award marks the sixth consecutive win for the rock show after being awarded “Best Musical” (2014, 2015) and “Best Tribute Show” (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). The show was also awarded “Best Limited Engagement Show 2017” by the Branson Show Awards.

