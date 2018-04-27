RAINBOW - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Stargazer" - "Thor Just Beat The Shit Out Of Somebody"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect the Rainbow song, "Stargazer":

"Stargazer" initially appeared on Rainbow's 1976 album Rising. It's since been certified Gold in The UK.

In 2009, Dream Theater covered "Stargazer" on the special edition of Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

In 2014, Metallica covered "Stargazer" as part of the "Ronnie Rising Medley" on the Dio tribute album, Ronnie James Dio This Is Your Life.