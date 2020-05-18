RAINBOW – New Coffee Table Style Book Due For Release In September

In The Shadow Of The Wizard by Rainbow aficionado Jerry Bloom is a full colour, hardback, large format coffee table style book that comprehensively documents Rainbow’s first formative period. The recording of the first album, whilst Blackmore was still a member of Deep Purple; the first North American tour; the making of the seminal Rainbow Rising and the lengthy world tour that followed.

The reader is taken on a day by day, gig by gig journey by what is regarded as the classic Rainbow line-up of Blackmore, Dio, Powell, Bain and Carey — accompanied by photos, many previously unpublished; along with memorabilia and archive press cuttings.

There is also an in-depth track by track look at the albums, and even a section detailing the short-lived Oyster Record label, set up purely at Blackmore’s insistence, with a comprehensive listing of all the label releases.

The book also chronicles all the known recordings from the time, including full details of the many hours of rehearsal recordings made at Pirate Sound in California and a comprehensive guide to all the officially recorded live material that was used for the On Stage album.

Customers who preorder by June 30 can have their name printed in the book on a dedicated fan page. The first 50 ordered will include a memorabilia pack comprising of facsimiles of original Rising and On Stage press packs as well as a replica Rising Australian tour program.