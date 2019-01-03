RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Leaves LORDS OF BLACK

Vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) has announced his departure from Madrid, Spain-based metal band, Lords Of Black.

Says Ronnie: "Just to inform that since some weeks ago I did leave my “job” as lead singer in Lords Of Black. Almost 5 years of good music, great experiences and too much love and support from the fans around the world. Means a lot, so THANKS so much to all!! All the best to my ex-bandmates in their career."

Meanwhile, Lords Of Black guitarist Tony Hernando has issued the following statement: "I just want to confirm that Ronnie Romero is no longer the singer for Lords Of Black. This is something that I knew when I was already working on new Lords Of Black music, and as you can imagine, it's something disappointing and truly heartbreaking.

"I respect his decision, and I can only say it has been a great journey these 5 years making great music together and achieving goals that seemed impossible. For that I will be forever grateful.'

"Now it’s time to find a new singer, get the band at full speed again and make the best album yet. I want to be clear about confirming that Lords Of Black will be at Leyendas del Rock Festival in August, and other live gigs are being booked at the moment. Last but not least, I want to thank YOU the fans! You have been amazing and I will give you everything I have! Lords Of Black Rules!!"