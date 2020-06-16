RAINBOW Vocalist RONNIE ROMERO Confirmed For ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 European tour

Primal Fear bassist / Sinner frontman Mat Sinner, who also heads up the annual Rock Meets Classic tour, has issued the following announcement:

"It’s wonderful to have my good friend Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) with us on the next Rock Meets Classic tour, and I’m really looking forward to rock with him some of the great Rainbow hits and some very special musical surprises. Welcome, Ronnie..."

Rock Meets Classic recently confirmed that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. Midge Ure (Ultravox, Thin Lizzy) has also been confirmed.

Below are the first confirmed dates for RMC 2021.