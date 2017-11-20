RAINTIMES Streaming New Song “Make My Day”

Raintimes, the new melodic rock project featuring Italian musicians Pierpaolo “Zorro” Monti (Charming Grace, Shining Line) and Davide Barbieri (Wheels Of Fire, Charming Grace) together with singer Michael Shotton (Von Groove), will release their debut album on December 1st. The track “Make My Day” is available for streaming below.

The lineup on the album is completed by Sven Larsson, Andrea Gipponi, and Ivan Gonzalez.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Forever Gone”

“Make My Day”

“Don’t Ever Give Up”

“Swan”

“I Need Tonight”

“Raintimes”

“Just A Little Bit More”

“Empty Days”

“Together As Friends”

“Missing Piece”

“I See The Light”

“Make My Day”:

“Don't Ever Give Up”:

“Swan”:

“Forever Gone” lyric video:

Band lineup:

Michael Shotton - Lead & Backing Vocals

Iván González - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Sven Larsson - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Davide Barbieri - Keyboards & Backing Vocals

Andrea Gipponi - Bass & Fretless Bass

Pierpaolo Monti - Drums & Percussion

Special guests:

Niclas Olsson - Keyboards on “I Need Tonight”

Philip Lindstrand - Backing Vocals on “I Need Tonight”

Alessandro Del Vecchio: Keyboards & Backing Vocals on “Just A Little Bit More”

Erica Trovato: Backing Vocals on “Together As Friends”

Jesús Espín: Backing Vocals on “Missing Piece”

Daniel Flores: Percussion on “I See The Light”

Michele Luppi: Keyboards on “I See The Light”