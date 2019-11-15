RAISED FIST Release New Anthems Album, Share “Venomous” Video

Anthems, the seventh full-length by Swedish hardcore band Raised Fist, is out today via Epitaph Records. On this album, the band has been working together with producers Roberto Laghi & Jakob Herrmann at Top Floor Studios in Gothenburg and Oral Majority Recordings. The band focussed their efforts on just ten tracks to keep the album short and sweet and the intention clear. Frontman Alexander “Alle” Hagman insisted that all ten songs have a recognisable hook to grab the audience’s attention.



“I told the boys, ‘I'm going to have a hook on every song before I leave the studio. There's not going to be a song on this album that I leave out vocal wise. I'm going to work, I'm going to sit, I'm going to write, I’m going to scream, sing and sweat until I get it fucking right, otherwise, it's going to have to wait for me.”





Find Anthems preorders at this location. Raised Fist will be touring Europe end of this month in support of the new album. All dates and tickets are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Venomous”

“Seventh”

“Anthem”

“Murder”

“Into This World”

“Shadows”

“Oblivious”

“Polarized”

“We Are Here”

“Unsinkable II”

“Into This World” video:

(Photo by: Daniel Holmgren)