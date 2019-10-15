RAISED FIST Share New Track “Into This World” From Upcoming Anthems Album

Swedish hardcore band Raised Fist share “Into This World”, a new track off their upcoming full-length Anthems. The album will be out November 15 via Epitaph.

“This is a song dedicated to our friends, brothers and sisters from another time,” says frontman Alexander "Alle" Hagman. “The slowest song on the album, with a style mix between ‘Wounds’ and ‘Until the end’. Also, the most powerful one. If you know, you know!”

On this seventh full-length, the band has been working together with producers Roberto Laghi & Jakob Herrmann at Top Floor Studios in Gothenburg and Oral Majority Recordings. The ten songs on Anthems are delivered with a searing urgency and intent and the guitars and drums punch through with a driving beat to raise your fist too. “I wanted this album also to become a rock ‘n’ roll album,” explains Hagman. “I wanted to not have everything be deep and dark and symbolic. It's like AC/DC; meaningless but sometimes you just want to have a beer, listen to a song and understand the whole thing from the start.”

Find Anthems preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Venomous”
“Seventh”
“Anthem”
“Murder”
“Into This World”
“Shadows”
“Oblivious”
“Polarized”
“We Are Here”
“Unsinkable II”

“Into This World” video:

(Photo by: Daniel Holmgren)



