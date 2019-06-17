RAM Announce The Throne Within Tour With Special Guests VULTURE

On September 13, Ram will release their new album, The Throne Within. The unstoppable Swedish heavy metal machine will take no prisoners on this one, instead they will roam again the streets of Europe and kick off their tour a day prior album release on September 12 in Hamburg, Germany.

Very special guests on this run will be their Metal Blade labelmates, Vulture. A third band is yet to be announced.

Comments Ram: "Ram are preparing and sharpening the steel for the next chapter of the Heavy Metal Tyranny. We will embark on a new European tour to support our upcoming album The Throne Within that once again will be released through Metal Blade records as the first release of a new 3-album-deal. By our side on the tour stand the deadly speed metal force of Vulture that will smash and grind you down so that its just for us to finish you off. Beware! Your cities will burn again!"

Comments Vulture: "We're excited to finally hop on our first tour and can't wait to share European stages with Ram. Ghastly Waves are coming for y'all!"

Tour dates:

September

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

14 - Andernach, Germany - Ironhammer Festival (no Vulture)

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

17 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Zascianek

18 - Wien, Austria - Escape

19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

20 - Rovallasca, Italy - Dedolor Music HQ

21 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

22 - München, Germany - Backstage

23 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

24 - Bielefeld, Germany - Movie

25 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

26 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

27 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac

28/09/19 DK - Aalborg, Denmark - Rock & Metal

As stated above Ram will release their new album, The Throne Within, on September 13 via Metal Blade Records. More details will be announced soon.