RAM Enter German Charts With Rod Album

Swedish heavy metallers, Ram, have entered the official German album charts with their new long-player, Rod, at #64. It's the first ever chart entry for Ram in Germany.

Says the band: "Ram are proud to see that all the heart, soul and spine that went into our new album Rod has been recognized by the German metalheads. We would like to thank Metal Blade Records, all the German rock journalists and Deaf Forever magazine in particular for giving the album such stellar reviews but the biggest thanks goes out to the German RAManiacs! See you on the road!"

The album can be ordered here in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl

- orange red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

-- lame splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red brown marbled vinyl (ebay-exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent orange vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- box-set (limited to 500 copies) with the album on orange-brown/black-marbled vinyl and digipak CD, plus a flag, a back patch, a photo card (hand signed by all members), and the Monuments Of Masters 7" featuring covers of Venom ("In League With Satan") and Exciter ("Beyond The Gates Of Doom").

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Rod tracklisting:

“Declaration Of Independence”

“On Wings Of No Return”

“Gulag”

“A Throne At Midnight”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 1: Anno Infinitus”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 2: Ignitor”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 3: The Cease to Be”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 4: Voices of Death”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 5: Incinerating Storms”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 6: Ashes”

“Incinerating Storms”:

“On Wings Of No Return” video:

“Gulag” lyric video:

Ram lineup:

Oscar Carlquist: Vocals

Morgan Pettersson: Drums

Harry Granroth: Guitar

Martin Jonsson: Guitar

Tobias Petterson: Bass