RAM Launch Music Video For New Single "Blades Of Betrayal"

On September 13, Ram will unleash their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. For another preview of the record, a video for the new single, "Blades Of Betrayal" can be found below.

The Throne Within can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase CD

- limited edition digibook-2CD (EU exclusive - includes bonus CD, slipcase, and patch)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear/brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- purple/black A/B side vinyl (EU webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- ochre-brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- limited edition 2LP (EU exclusive - includes clear violet marbled 2LP, poster, and patch)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

There can be few better ways to mark the 20th anniversary of your band than releasing the finest record of your career. In Ram's instance, this comes in the form of The Throne Within, the Swedish quintet upping their game across the board to deliver a record with deep roots in classic heavy metal but wielding an energy and freshness to it that places it very much in the now.

"It is unmistakable Ram, there are fast songs, heavy songs, mid-tempo and slower tempos as well. There's melody and there's grit. The arrangements are recognizable but some may be unorthodox," states founding guitarist Harry Granroth.

"This is a monumental album for us, and I am certain for our fans. We have worked very hard to bring our sound, songwriting and playing to the next level without leaving our Black Path of Heavy Metal Tyranny," says vocalist Oscar Carlquist.

Unlike 2017's Rod, there is no concept unifying the lyrics, each song speaking for itself, and coming from dark places. Vocally, Oscar Carlquist delivers every line with his signature style, pushing himself to give the best possible performance - with Alan Averill of Primordial also appearing on "Ravnfell".

The Throne Within tracklisting:

"The Shadowwork"

"Blades Of Betrayal"

"Fang And Fur"

"Violence (Is Golden)"

"The Trap"

"No Refuge"

"Spirit Reaper"

"You All Leave"

"Ravnfell"

"Blades Of Betrayal" video:

"Ravnfell" lyric video:

Tour dates are listed below.

September (with Vulture)

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

14 - Andernach, Germany - Ironhammer Festival (no Vulture)

15 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

17 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Zascianek

18 - Wien, Austria - Escape

19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

20 - Rovallasca, Italy - Dedolor Music HQ

21 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

22 - München, Germany - Backstage

23 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

24 - Bielefeld, Germany - Movie

25 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

26 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

27 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac

28 - Aalborg, Denmark - Rock & Metal