RAM Launch Official Music Video For "The Trap"

December 6, 2019, 2 hours ago

Earlier this fall, RAM unleashed their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. Now, the band has released a new video (produced by Moonfire Productions) for the album track "The Trap", which can be seen below.

"This video shows an unpolished, inside look behind-the-scenes of a real, hard-working heavy metal band. No diva bullshit, no steamed white fish and yoga. Just the sweat and grit of the sacrifice for true heavy metal." - Oscar Carlquist, RAM

The Throne Within can be ordered here.

The Throne Within tracklisting:

"The Shadowwork"
"Blades Of Betrayal"
"Fang And Fur"
"Violence (Is Golden)"
"The Trap"
"No Refuge"
"Spirit Reaper"
"You All Leave"
"Ravnfell"

Album stream:

"Spirit Reaper" video:

"Blades Of Betrayal" video:

"Ravnfell" lyric video:



