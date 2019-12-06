RAM Launch Official Music Video For "The Trap"
December 6, 2019, 2 hours ago
Earlier this fall, RAM unleashed their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. Now, the band has released a new video (produced by Moonfire Productions) for the album track "The Trap", which can be seen below.
"This video shows an unpolished, inside look behind-the-scenes of a real, hard-working heavy metal band. No diva bullshit, no steamed white fish and yoga. Just the sweat and grit of the sacrifice for true heavy metal." - Oscar Carlquist, RAM
The Throne Within can be ordered here.
The Throne Within tracklisting:
"The Shadowwork"
"Blades Of Betrayal"
"Fang And Fur"
"Violence (Is Golden)"
"The Trap"
"No Refuge"
"Spirit Reaper"
"You All Leave"
"Ravnfell"
Album stream:
"Spirit Reaper" video:
"Blades Of Betrayal" video:
"Ravnfell" lyric video: